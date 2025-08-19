Express gives Ed Davey's comments on Trump star billing

Sky News came to a screeching halt minutes into the lunchtime show as they issued some major breaking news - and it's another huge blow for Donald Trump.
I hang, of course, upon my leader's every word, but I'm really blogging his comments about Donald Trump and Ukraine because of the extraordinary way they were framed by the Express.
For what was that major breaking news?
Minutes into the afternoon show, host Wilfred Frost halted the show to share Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey's thoughts on the US president's relationship with the Russian leader.
The politician revealed: "I really feel that Donald Trump just wants to do a deal with Putin and he's not really bothered about the real interests of Ukraine or indeed, the security of Europe, including the UK."
You'd never catch the BBC treating an opposition party leader who isn't Nigel Farage like that, would you?
Anyway, Ed went on to say:
"So I think we need to work for peace, of course we should, but we should be behind Ukraine and President Zelenskyy and helping to strengthen his negotiating hand by saying we're prepared to support his military effort even more.
"I really worry that Ukraine has not been at the table so far, let's hope that it will be in the future, but we don't want any pressure to be put on Ukraine. It's vital that we get these security guarantees that the UK and our allies have been pushing for and that America is part of that.
"There's hints of the right direction, but the question is at what price is President Zelenskyy going to be asked to pay for that and I fear that these suggestions that they give up land to President Putin are just unacceptable.
"The idea that you reward an aggressor, that you appease someone as awful as President Trump is completely wrong. We've seen it in history, it doesn't work, it doesn't bring sustainable peace and that's why we've got to be so strong behind the Ukrainians."
