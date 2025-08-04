Matthews, a publisher of books on esoteric subjects, got high on his own supply at some point and became a lecturer with the International Metaphysical University - it sometimes styled him as "Professor" Rupert Matthews.
There used to be a video of him introducing his course "PAR 501 Understanding Our Paranormal Universe" on the IMU website. That's been taken down, but you can still view an extract from it online.
The Liberal Democrats greeted the news of Matthews changing parties with:
"Elected Conservatives are becoming more and more like UFOs themselves - they're rarely if ever seen, and most people don't believe in them."
The evidence for UFOs and for the humanoid creatures linked to them is pretty compelling. However, most of the evidence that suggests some sort of global threat is a lot less convincing.
Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews has hailed the success of a state-of-the-art new solar farm at Police HQ which is helping the force reduce its carbon footprint and become greener. www.rupertmatthews.org.uk/news/new-sol...— Rupert Matthews (@rupertmatthews.bsky.social) 30 June 2025 at 12:29
