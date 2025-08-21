Derwent village is emerging from beneath Ladybower Reservoir

The current drought is having a striking effect in Derbyshire, where the village of Derwent is emerging as the waters of Ladybower Reservoir recede. This video from Trekking Exploration (like and subscribe) shows us what can be seen this week. There will be more to come if the drought continues.
Derwent was drowned by the reservoir, which was constructed between 1935 and 1943.
The spire of the village church was originally left standing above the water and people tried to swim out to it. This was deemed too dangerous, so the church was dynamited.
We see what remains of the church today in the video, and the photo below - which I've always found deeply sinister - shows the reservoir when the church could still be seen.
