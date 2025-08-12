Stokesay Castle and the Church of St John the Baptist, Stokesay

Stokesay Castle dates from the late 13th century, when there was no longer a fear of attacks from Wales, so it was built for show rather than defence. The half-timbered gatehouse is 17th century, as (largely) is the church, which was badly damaged in a Civil War skirmish.
I have visited and photographed Stokesay many times - here are some pictures from my latest look round the site.
It used to be possible to have tea in the castle courtyard, where birds would steal crumbs from your table. These days there is a separate cafe at Stokesay. I'm not overimpressed by it, so if you want tea and cake I recommend the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre up the road in Craven Arms.
