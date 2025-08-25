The Joy of Six 1400

Peter Sagar reports that universities in the North of England are missing out on government funding to designed to help attract leading researchers to the UK.
Michael Vazquez and Michael Prinzing on their research, which shows that philosophy graduates rank higher than those who studied any other subject on verbal and logical reasoning. They also tend to display more intellectual virtues, such as curiosity and open-mindedness. (At this point I shall look modest and say nothing.)
"There’s an expectation that if you’ve done well, in entertainment particularly, you know… 'which college did you go to?' – meaning which college in Oxford. I've had that a few times. I enjoy saying ;Woodham Comprehensive School'." Mark Gatiss talks to The Bee about his childhood, family and work, his advice for writers, Bookish – and the life-changing phenomenon that was Terrance Dicks; Doctor Who novels.
Rhakotis Magazine reviews the reopened Jewry Wall Museum in Leicester: "The architectural refurb has sensitively brought the 70s stylings back to life, adding much needed light and improving access. ... Although [it is] on a much smaller scale, I would place it in the same rank as London’s Southbank Centre or Barbican."
"So why am I worried about her? Because for reasons I cannot fathom, her literary reputation seems to be lagging behind those of her English contemporaries, namely Muriel Spark and Anita Brookner." Jessica Francis Kane champions the work of Penelope Fitzgerald.
