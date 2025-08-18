Tom Gordon on how to get more working-class people into politics

Tom Gordon, the Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, is the guest on the Spectator's latest Coffee House Shots podcast.
He talks to James Heale about his campaign to improve working-class representation in politics. Tom, newly elected in 2024, explains how getting his mum involved in local politics in West Yorkshire led him to think about the structural issues that exist preventing more people from getting involved in politics.
It sounds as though Tom would welcome contact from Liberal Democrats who share his interest in this important issue.
No comments:
Post a Comment