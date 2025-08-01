The cast iron monument commemorating the Revd Hamlet Jones in Pontesbury churchyard

Having found many Bishop's Castle businesses closed on Tuesday, I went back today and was able to visit both the Poetry Pharmacy and Yarborough House. The former has opened since I last visited the town a few years ago, but the latter was going strong when I first went there in 1989.
I broke the journey back to Shrewsbury at Pontesbury, and came across this Listed cast iron monument in the churchyard. Its page on the Church Monuments Society site says it was cast at the Baldwin Foundry in Madeley.
