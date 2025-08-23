"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, August 23, 2025
British Airways attendant found naked and on drugs in onboard toilet
We have our Headline if the Day - well done, BBC News.
If it's any consolation, the gentleman it refers to, Haden Pentecost, wins Name of the Day,
No comments:
Post a Comment