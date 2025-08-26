Good news for media-savvy dormice in Shropshire's Hope Valley

BBC News quotes Tom Freeland, English Nature's head of nature reserves, as saying that the cooperation between organisations that the new reserve encourages will make it easier to provide more suitable habitat for the creatures.
He says:
"Now listed as vulnerable, the loss of hedgerows and changing woodland management practices has seen hazel dormouse numbers plummet in the last two decades.
"We're carefully managing the woodland at Hope Valley to create and maintain more favourable habitat for dormice.
"By working with our partners we can turn small islands of wildlife-friendly habitat into one unified sanctuary for nature that reaches across the Stiperstones landscape for the benefit of vulnerable species like the hazel dormouse and many more."
The hazel dormouse is a fancy name for what was formerly called the common dormouse. Perhaps the mice have got together and decided on a relaunch?
It's certainly better branding than the name chosen by another kind of dormouse that was introduced to Britain in 1902 and can now be found in and around the Chilterns. That's the edible dormouse.
