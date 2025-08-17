Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds featuring Kylie Minogue: Where the Wild Roses Grow

Another record I heard on holiday. It was released as a single in 1995 and is also on Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds' ninth studio album, Murder Ballads.
Far Out magazine explains how this unlikely collaboration came about:
Cave was obsessed with Minogue at the time, as he once recalled, and wrote the track with the singer in mind. He explained, somewhat concerningly (via Molly Meldrum presents 50 Years of Rock in Australia), “I had a quiet obsession with her for about six years. I wrote several songs for her, none of which I felt was appropriate to give her. It was only when I wrote this song, which is a dialogue between a killer and his victim, that I thought finally I’d written the right song for Kylie to sing. I sent the song to her, and she replied the next day.”
And Kylie Minogue herself talked to the Guardian about working with Cave:
A CD of the track – featuring Blixa Bargeld singing her lines – was sent to her parents’ house, where she was staying, and a game of phone tag ensued. Cave was also at his parents’, so the prince of darkness and the queen of sunshine were busy leaving messages with each other’s mums.
“The first time I met Nick was at the recording studio in Melbourne,” she says. “I speed-read a biography to understand him a little bit. And there was some interesting stuff in there. But everything I did with him was just so tender and epic and close. He’s so amazing and loving, and it’s one of my favourite things I’ve ever done.”
