There's a bus service between Craven Arms and Builth Wells

It's an odd service in that it more or less parallels the Heart of Wales railway line, though it you want downtown Builth Wells it's a better bet. Trains call at Builth Road, which is a couple of miles from the town.
And the difference between the train and bus fares may not be as great as you expect. If the X48 is run by a Welsh company the £3 maximum fare will not apply.
Buses from Craven Arms don't travel all the way to Builth until later in the afternoon, so if you are planning a day out you'll have to settle for Llandridnod. And that is what I shall do next time I have a holiday in Shropshire.
Why? As Mallory said of Everest, because it's there.
