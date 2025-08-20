Wednesday, August 20, 2025

There's a bus service between Craven Arms and Builth Wells

I'd no idea this bus service existed until I saw it waiting for passengers on the approach to Craven Arms station the other week. The X48 starts from there and runs via Knighton and Llandrindod Wells to Builth Wells.

It's an odd service in that it more or less parallels the Heart of Wales railway line, though it you want downtown Builth Wells it's a better bet. Trains call at Builth Road, which is a couple of miles from the town.

And the difference between the train and bus fares may not be as great as you expect. If the X48 is run by a Welsh company the £3 maximum fare will not apply.

Buses from Craven Arms don't travel all the way to Builth until later in the afternoon, so if you are planning a day out you'll have to settle for Llandridnod. And that is what I shall do next time I have a holiday in Shropshire.

Why? As Mallory said of Everest, because it's there.

