Homelessness minister Rushanara Ali resigns after claims she made people homeless

From the Guardian website this evening:
Rushanara Ali has resigned as homelessness minister after it emerged she evicted four tenants from a property she owns in east London then re-let it weeks later for £700 more a month. ...
Ali announced her resignation on Wednesday [shurely Thursday? - Ed.] evening after hours of intense criticism from housing charities and opposition parties. She had been under pressure to explain the contradiction between the stated reason for ending the tenancy and the decision to re-let the home at a higher price after no buyer was found.
This seems a good time to plug Against Landlords by Nick Bano.
