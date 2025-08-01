From Sherlock Holmes to Mandy Rice-Davies: John Rogers explores Marylebone

A walking tour around the London district of Marylebone, made famous by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes stories, in the company of John Rogers.
His blurb on YouTube says:
The fictional detective lived at 221b Baker Street and we visit the address, now home to the Sherlock Holmes museum. But our historic London walk starts The Langham where Conan Doyle dined with Oscar Wilde in 1889. We then turn into Wigmore Street and pick up Marylebone Lane where the buried River Tyburn runs beneath the street.
This ancient thoroughfare recalls the time when Marylebone was owned by the Knights Templar. The name is derived from the presence of the river and the church of St Mary - St. Mary-a-le-Bourne or St.Mary by the Tyburn. It was developed in the 1700s and gained a reputation as a medical area around the famous Harley Street and Wimpole Street.
One such medical practitioner was the osteopath Dr Stephen Ward who lived in Wimpole Mews with Christine Keeler and Mandy Rice-Davies. The Profumo Affair that involved Ward, Keeler and John Profumo MP became the biggest British political scandal of the 20th Century.
Our walking tour also takes in Manchester Square and the Wallace Collection, Marylebone High Street, Daunt Books, Paddington Street Garden and Marylebone Station.
John blogs at The Lost Byway and has a Patreon to support these videos.
