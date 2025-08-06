Bishop's Castle: The Poetry Pharmacy and a shuttered Three Tuns

I went back to Bishop's Castle last Friday, when all the shops were open. The most important recent addition to the town is the Poetry Pharmacy which sells books (not just poetry books) and does cake and good coffee.
It's to be found towards the top of the High Street, where - as you can see - it gets really steep.
Round the corner in Salop Street, you are met with the sad sight of a closed Three Tuns. I remember when it was boarded up in the early Nineties and then reopened by a consortium of friends led by Sir Louis Blom-Cooper.
The brewery next door is not affected, and you can buy their beers in the other pubs in the town.
