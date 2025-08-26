Reform Corby councillor resigns after alleged racist tirade

Robert Bloom, a Reform UK member of North Northamptonshire Council, has resigned his seat after allegations of a racist tirade against a neighbour.
The Northamptonshire Telegraph says of Bloom, who was elected for the Lloyds and Corby Old Village ward in May:
A neighbour told this newspaper that he shouted the word 'n*****' at her repeatedly, said he would set the far-right English Defence League on her and told her there'd be 'black body bags'.
The Telegraph goes on to report:
The detailed allegations have been put to Cllr Bloom’s representative who said he did not deny any of them. He said: "He is standing down as a councillor. It has obviously all got a bit too much for him."
A Reform insider told this newspaper that the public should be reassured that Cllr Bloom had no links with the EDL, a defunct far-right Islamophobic group led by Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
It was a tall order to be more obnoxious that Northamptonshire Conservatives, but Reform looks as though it's up to the task.
No comments:
Post a Comment