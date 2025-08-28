"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Ike and Tina Turner: Nutbush City Limits
This was a Radio Luxemburg, under-the-bedclothes record for me in 1973. At first I wasn't sure I liked it: then I was knew that I did.
