Wednesday, August 13, 2025

The guardian of St Walburgha's Church, Plowden


Not my photograph, but this is St Walburgha's Church at Plowden in Shropshire. Because the Plowden family remained Catholic after the Reformation, it's a Catholic Church.

I'm not certain when I visited it, but I think it was on the day I first saw Bishop's Castle after walking there from Church Stretton. If so, it was in June 1989.

While I was looking round St Walburgha's, an old farm cat with torn ears came in to see what I was up to. I fancied he was a sort of feline Brother Cadfael: after travelling the world, he was devoting his final years to caring for this little church.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)