The guardian of St Walburgha's Church, Plowden

Not my photograph, but this is St Walburgha's Church at Plowden in Shropshire. Because the Plowden family remained Catholic after the Reformation, it's a Catholic Church.
I'm not certain when I visited it, but I think it was on the day I first saw Bishop's Castle after walking there from Church Stretton. If so, it was in June 1989.
While I was looking round St Walburgha's, an old farm cat with torn ears came in to see what I was up to. I fancied he was a sort of feline Brother Cadfael: after travelling the world, he was devoting his final years to caring for this little church.
