Reform UK sack Joseph Boam as deputy leader of Leicestershire County Council

A local political story broke on social media over the weekend and now Leicester Gazette has written it up:
Joseph Boam, who was appointed deputy leader of Leicestershire County Council after his election win in May, has been removed from his role by council leader Dan Harrison.
It goes on to discuss some rumoured reasons for Boam's dismissal, without coming to any definite conclusions. Reform itself has said nothing about why the decision was taken - the party runs Leicestershire with a minority administration.
As well as losing the deputy leadership of the council, Boam has told Leicester Gazette that he is also no longer the cabinet member for adult social care.
The Gazette has talked to the Liberal Democrat leader on the council, Michael Mullaney. He said:
"There are many things that need sorting in Leicestershire, the problems with social care and special educational needs. The potholes in pavements and roads. These can only be solved if there is a united, determined group running the county council.
"Removing your deputy leader so soon after the election is a sign things are not going well in the new Reform administration and that there are serious splits and divisions."
The appointment of Boam as the council's adult social care lead at the age of 22 raised some eyebrows. Its 19-year-old lead for children and family services, who is also studying full time at university, remains in position.
