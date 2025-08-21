Reform's chaotic stewardship of Leicestershire County Council is costing the public money

The answer, reports the Leicester Mercury, is two people:
Kevin Crook, councillor for the ward of Glenfields, Kirby Muxloe and Leicester Forests, will be taking on the deputy leader role and will also head up the new heritage, libraries and adult learning portfolio. Councillor for Stoney Stanton and Croft, Carl Abbott, will be taking over as lead member for adult social care.
And the result of that is that the council's Reform cabinet (the party has minority control of Leicestershire) grows from eight to nine members, in turn increasing how many Reform councillors can claim the special responsibility allowance.
The days when Reform was going to sweep into authorities and save a fortune in spending with their DOGE tactics are far behind us.
The Mercury quotes Michael Mullaney, the leader of the council's Liberal Democrat group:
"To sack the deputy leader of the county council after just three months suggests a chaotic situation in the Reform leadership of the County Council. Now we also see that he is to be replaced by two new cabinet members who will now do his job.
"This is happening at a time when the county council is facing a huge deficit and therefore potentially big cutbacks to vital local services. This Reform cabinet reshuffle so soon after they took office has been chaotic and costly for the people of Leicestershire at a time when they need effective leadership from the county council."
