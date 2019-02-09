A blue plaque for Richard Jefferies at Coate

Good news from the Swindon Advertiser:
A blue plaque to pay tribute to the Swindon-born poet Richard Jefferies is being planned for 2019.
The museum and place where the poet was born, which was recently re-thatched by Swindon Borough Council costing £30,000, may soon have a new addition to its walls.They may have said it twice, but Jefferies was not a poet.
He is most celebrated as a nature essayist, but I am more interested in his Bevis, which was a huge influence on the holiday adventure genre of children's books, and After London, which was an early work of post-apocalyptic science fiction.
Anyway, my photograph shows the Richard Jefferies Museum at Coate in Swindon.
