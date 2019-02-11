John Bercow on Crackerjack

The best news in today's BBC announcement about children's television was that The Demon Headmaster is to be remade with a super head of an academy school as the villain.
But the media was more interested in the reappearance of Crackerjack after 35 years.
I don't suppose it will match the glory days of Leslie Crowther and Peter Glaze, but at least young people will know how to respond when you say "Crackerjack".
And today's publicity has reminded me of the existence of this clip from the programme.
