Sunday, February 24, 2019
Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel: Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)
This reached number 1 in the UK singles chart in February 1975. Like the early Queen singles, it sounded witty and agile when against the background of galumphing glam rock.
And, like Ian Hunter's before him, Harley's vocal style points the way to punk.
