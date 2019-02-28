Thursday, February 28, 2019

Jo Swinson votes for Labour motion by mistake





Jo Swinson voted for Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit motion in the Commons last night.

According to the New European:
Her apparent defiance of her party’s policy raised eyebrows in Westminster - but a party source said it was a "genuine mistake".

