David Penhaligon on Desert Island Discs

Having blogged about John Pardoe's appearance on Desert Island Discs, I'd better do the same for my other Liberal hero of the 1970s, David Penhaligon.
You can hear the full programme on the BBC website.
And if the date of broadcast on the BBC site is correct (March 1987), then Penhaligon was already dead when it aired.
For he died on 22 December 1986 in an early-morning car crash as he was on the way to visit postal workers coping with the Christmas rush. Cornwall Live published an article about his life and death at the end of last year.
David's widow Annette Penhaligon later wrote a book about him. It is one of the best accounts I have read of the Liberal Party in the years before merger with the SDP.
