"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Undercover police shoot dead party guest at mansion of Lib-Dem pizza tycoon
This one didn't take the judges long. Well done to the Daily Mirror.
The Lib Dem pizza tycoon in question, incidentally, is Baron Verjee.
No comments:
Post a Comment