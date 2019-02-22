Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, February 22, 2019
Convicted Oakham councillor resigns from Rutland County Council
So the saga that began with the Liberal Democrats losing a tied Rutland by-election on the drawing of lots has ended.
Richard Alderman, who was the lucky candidate, today resigned from the council.
In October of last year he received a six-month community order for threatening Facebook posts aimed at various female politicians.
As his sentence involved a 7pm to 7am curfew, and as the council declined to give him leave of absence during those six months, be faced disqualification for not attending meetings.
He also faced an investigation by the council for a possible violation of its own code of conduct.
Alderman was originally described as an Independent, but it soon transpired that he stood on behalf of the group Democracy Rutland. I don't know if his views are typical of its members.
The group's website does not appear to have been updated for a while, so neither do I know if it will be standing candidates in May's council elections.
Anyway, there will be no by-election in Oakham South West because of the imminence of those elections.
