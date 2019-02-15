Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, February 15, 2019
School strike for climate action: The Kids are Alright
I know we are supposed to believe that every single day in school is precious and one lost is never recovered, but that is bollocks.
It was great to see schoolchildren protesting about climate change today.
In an age when MPs behave like spiteful children, someone has to play the adult.
