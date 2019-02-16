Funds needed to restore Bishop's Castle Railway weighbridge

Last summer I blogged that the Bishop's Castle Railway Society had begun restoration work on the old weighbridge at the town's former station.
This week the Shropshire Star reported on the progress that has been made. It quoted Lin Dalton, a committee member of the Bishop's Castle Railway Society and deputy project manager of The Weighbridge Project:
"We have got quotes from builders and have broken it down to come to the figure of £25,000. We need to repair the walls, put on a new roof and also install new windows and doors.
"We did go for Heritage Lottery Funding but unfortunately we didn't get it, so we are having to do it ourselves. We have been very lucky that we have had so many generous donations and some fundraising and now this is the final push.Once we have raised the final £8,000 we can give the builders the go-ahead.
"Volunteers have already done an awful lot of work at the site, clearing undergrowth, stripping ivy from the building and tidying up.
"They have also been working on the weighbridge mechanism to help get it in to better condition. We plan to be able to show people how it worked when it was operational."
