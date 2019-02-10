Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, February 10, 2019
Lord Bonkers' Diary: Delivering Focus by drone near Gatwick
A mistake on my part? Not at all.
Though most villages in Rutland now use the Gregorian calendar, it is a local version that can vary in important respects from the calendar used in the rest of the world.
This is but one example: Lord Bonkers has more than once been involved in an unfortunate confusion of dates with HM Revenue & Customs arising from the same cause.
Wednesday
If we Liberals are to return to government before we grow much older, it behoves us to make full use of today’s modern technology. Thus it is that you find me in Sussex for the maiden flight of the Bonkers Patent Delivery Drone.
If all goes well, it will fly from door to door, dropping off the latest issue of Focus. More than that, if anyone is in the habit of refusing delivery, it will lie in wait behind the hedge until he goes out. Why, it could be the Bonkers Patent Exploding Focus of the 21st century!
When I discovered that the village I had chosen for this trial lies close to Gatwick Airport, I feared that the coming and going of jets would turn flying my new invention into something of a challenge. I can report, however, that the skies have been empty for some hours now, which has made things much easier than I had expected.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment