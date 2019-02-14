Daniel Kawczynski climbs down over Marshall Aid tweet

As ever, the Shropshire Star is first with the news:
Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski has apologised and admitted he was incorrect in stating that Great Britain did not receive aid under the Marshall Plan after the Second World War.The paper goes on to quote him:
"It has been pointed out to me by eminent academics/professors and senior researchers in the House of Commons Library that Britain did receive aid under the Marshall Plan.
"The line in my tweet which stated that Britain did not benefit was therefore inaccurate.
"I would like to apologise for putting this inaccurate sentence within my tweet."If you are getting the sense that this is a heavily qualified apology, you are right.
Kawczynski continues:
My own personal conviction however remains that the massive loans that Britain had to take out during the war from America outweighed the benefits of the aid received.
"On December 31, 2006, Britain made a final payment of about $83m (£45.5m) and thereby discharged the last of its war loans from the US. By the end of Second World War Britain had amassed an immense debt of £21 billion.
"I have asked the House of Commons Library for their assessment of what the £21 billion from that era is in today’s money."So Kawczynski won't change. His sense of victimhood will remain and find a different grievance to attach itself to. Which is odd in someone born in 1972.
1 comment:
Shedding crocodile tears over his lack of knowledge,buttering up to the right wing factions and committing treason asking another country to intervene in our affairs. I believe he is not only a brexiteer but a member of ERG, no doubt he is making money for himself in his scheming like other ERG members from disaster economics.
Post a Comment