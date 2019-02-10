Mr Bloe: Groovin` with Mr Bloe

Isn't this great? Groovin' with Mr Blue reached number 2 in the UK singles chart in the summer of 1970, but I have no memory of it.
The track has a complicated history, as explained by Wikipedia. It was originally a B side recorded by the American band Wind. The BBC once played the wrong side and a British producer heard it and wanted to release it as a single over here.
He could not get the rights, so he recruited a band of session players to record a new version. Despite the fact that they included Elton John on piano, he was not happy with the result and tried again. That second British version is the one here - there's more about this complicated history on The One and Only.
The harmonica was played by Harry Pitch, who coached John Lennon before the Beatles recorded Love Me Do and later played the theme tunes to both Shoestring and Last of the Summer Wine.
Wikipedia says:
The lack of an obvious performer made the recording mysterious and it became a favourite of Morrissey who was then 11 years old.And you can hear it was an influence on The Housemartins' The Mighty Ship. someone should write a book on the Northernness of Northern Soul.
No comments:
Post a Comment