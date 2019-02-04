Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, February 04, 2019
National Festival and Rally of Boats at Market Harborough, 1950
The Inland Waterways Association held its first national rally at Market Harborough in 1950.
This film was shot there and includes some nice shots of the canal basin.
Then the action moves on to Foxton and some unidentified locations.
You may also be interested in film of a boat making its way to the rally from Oxford.
