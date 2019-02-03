Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, February 03, 2019
Prince Buster: Madness
Prince Buster's real name, rather wonderfully, was Cecil Bustamente Campbell.
He had an enormous influence on the development of ska, rocksteady and reggae in Jamaica, and those styles are now part of the global musical palate.
The British band Madness took its name from this band and their first single was a tribute to Prince Buster with a cover of this on the B-side.
They later had a hit with another of his songs: One Step Beyond.
