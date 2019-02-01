British child migrants sent to Australia offered £20,000 compensation

It does not sound a fortune, but more vindication for the Independent Inquiry on Child Sexual Abuse comes in the shape of this Guardian report:
Child migrants from Britain sent thousands of miles from home to Australia in what was described as a "misguided" programme are to be given £20,000 (A$36,000) in compensation by the British government.
Under the programme, more than 130,000 children were sent to a "better life" in former British colonies, mainly Australia and Canada, from the 1920s to the 1970s.
The children, aged between three and 14, often faced a life of servitude and hard labour in foster homes. The majority came from deprived backgrounds and were already in some form of social or charitable care. Many ended up on remote farms, or in state-run orphanages and church-run institutions.
They were often separated from siblings and some were subjected to physical and sexual abuse.
