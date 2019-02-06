Wednesday, February 06, 2019

Money found for repairs to Oundle's North Bridge


Northamptonshire has been subject to a Conservative double whammy of central government cuts and local mismanagement.

So it is a relief to hear that the Department of Transport has allocated £1.3m to repairing the North Bridge over the Nene at Oundle.

At present, I am told, the Corby bus tales passengers on "a crazy magical mystery bus tour" around the town, adding 20 minutes to the journey.

Should you find yourself at the North Bridge, I can recommend the Nene Valley Brewery and the Tap and Kitchen.




