Money found for repairs to Oundle's North Bridge

Northamptonshire has been subject to a Conservative double whammy of central government cuts and local mismanagement.
So it is a relief to hear that the Department of Transport has allocated £1.3m to repairing the North Bridge over the Nene at Oundle.
At present, I am told, the Corby bus tales passengers on "a crazy magical mystery bus tour" around the town, adding 20 minutes to the journey.
Should you find yourself at the North Bridge, I can recommend the Nene Valley Brewery and the Tap and Kitchen.
No comments:
Post a Comment