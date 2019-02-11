Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, February 11, 2019
Lord Bonkers' Diary: Nick Clegg's new job
Friday
Who should I bump into in London today but our own Nick Clegg? Curious to know what he is doing with himself these days, I treat him to lunch at one of my clubs.
He turns out to be full of his new job, telling me how Satan’s chief operating officer Mephistopheles called him while he was walking in the Alps last summer and invited him to fly to Hell to meet Satan himself. "I said to them, if you're prepared to let me into the inner circle, in the black box, and give me real authority, then I'm interested."
Clegg describes Satan to me as "a shy guy" and "thoughtful", before adding: "The thing that persuaded me to do it is Satan and Mephistopheles asking the right questions for the right reasons – about things like the barrier between free speech and prohibited content, wellbeing of children, integrity of elections, AI and giving people control over their data."
Let us put churlish thoughts aside and hope that Clegg can do for Satan what he did for the Liberal Democrats.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
