Friday, February 08, 2019

A video in support of the reopening of the Ivanhoe Line



The campaign to reopen this line exists as a Facebook group, but it is a closed one. I will never understand Facebook.

Anyway, this freight-only line was meant to be reopened to passengers with plenty of intermediate stations in the 1990s, but the funding never materialised.

Another page on the line tells us that it is the longest freight-only line in the country and that Coalville is one of the largest towns in the country with no railway station.

Enjoy the video, though it is noticeable that there are more trees after you leave the National Forest.
