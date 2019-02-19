The Land of Lost Content reopens in Craven Arms

Craven Arms does not just have a mosque: it also has a privately owned museum too.
The Land of Lost Content, housed in a former Nonconformist chapel, bills itself as "Britain's foremost collection of pop culture ephemera, obscure and ordinary objects from the pre-digital era."
But last September, reports the Shropshire Star, fire inspectors ordered its closure because "it did not come up to modern safety standards".
Having visited it myself a few years ago, I was not wholly surprised.
The good news is that the owners have spent the past five months bringing it up to standard and it has now reopened.
It's definitely a place to visit if you like social history or find yourself at a loose end in Craven Arms.
No comments:
Post a Comment