The Prodigy: Charly

The Prodigy's first single from 1991 and some good advice from Charly.
Wikipedia explains the sample:
Charley Says is a series of very short cut-out animated cartoon public information films for children, produced by the British government's Central Office of Information and broadcast in the United Kingdom in the 1970s and 1980s. Six films were made in 1973.
Most of the topics dealt with everyday safety issues children face, such as not going off with strangers or not playing with matches.
They featured a little boy called Tony (voiced by the seven-year-old son of one of the neighbours of producer Richard Taylor) and his cat, named Charley, voiced by Kenny Everett, who would "miaow" the lesson of the episode, which the boy would then translate and explain.
