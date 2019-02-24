Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, February 24, 2019
Homer and Wigwig feature in Road Sign of the Day
Found in a wallet of prints from the 1990s.
As you can see if you look closely, this sign is to be found just outside Much Wenlock.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment