Six of the Best 851

Robert Saunders puts Jacob Rees-Mogg right on British concentration camps in the Boer War.
"Being Asian and a curry lover you would think that I would feel sorry for him but I don’t. Those from immigrant communities who vote or advocate for narrow interests always draw my ire." Jane Chelliah is not moved by the secretary general of the Bangladesh Caterers Association's regret at influencing his members to vote Leave.
Paul Russell reconsiders the moral philosophy of Bernard Williams, whom I heard speak at York as a student.
John Boughton examines the history and architecture of the Church of England's engagement with council estates.
"We have one of the most complete town walls in Europe. But neglect and overdue repairs have led Historic England to add Ludlow town walls to its Heritage in Danger list. The town council should be ashamed of this." Andy Boddington on the failure to repair Ludlow's fallen town walls.
Tim Holyoake watches Shoestring again after 40 years and is not disappointed.
