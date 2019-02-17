Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, February 17, 2019
Roy Goodman on Allegri's Miserere
The night the Liberal Party merged with the SDP, I played Allegri's Miserere as an expression of my feelings.
It was the famous recording made by the choir of King's College, Cambridge, in 1963, with Roy Goodman singing the treble solo.
Here is a documentary Goodman made for the BBC in 2006, which tells the story of that recording and investigates the complicated history of the piece.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:56 pm
Labels: Cambridge, Liberal Party, Music, Radio, SDP
