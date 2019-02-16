Saturday, February 16, 2019

The Old Fire Station, Market Harborough


These days I spend my free time wandering the back streets of obscure towns looking for unexpected buildings to photograph.

Today I was in the Leicestershire town of Market Harborough and came across this former fire station.

But seriously folks, this building in Abbey Street was our fire station from 1903 until the new one opened in Fairfield Road in 1989.

Today, imaginatively named The Old Fire Station, it is home to a number of small businesses, with a restaurant about to move in from premises across the road.

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)