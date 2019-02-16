Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, February 16, 2019
The Old Fire Station, Market Harborough
These days I spend my free time wandering the back streets of obscure towns looking for unexpected buildings to photograph.
Today I was in the Leicestershire town of Market Harborough and came across this former fire station.
But seriously folks, this building in Abbey Street was our fire station from 1903 until the new one opened in Fairfield Road in 1989.
Today, imaginatively named The Old Fire Station, it is home to a number of small businesses, with a restaurant about to move in from premises across the road.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment