Six of the Best 853

Peter Geoghegan and Jenna Corderoy reveal how dark money is winning the Brexit influencing game.
"According to anthropologist David Vine: 'British agents, with the help of Navy Seabees, quickly rounded up the islanders’ pet dogs, gassing and burning them in sealed cargo sheds. They ordered … the remaining Chagossians onto overcrowded cargo ships.'" Simon Allison supplies the background to the court victory by the Chagos Islanders.
Alexandre Afonso says the academic job market is structured like a drug gang, with an expanding mass of outsiders and a shrinking core of insiders.
Andrew McCloy asks if England's network of long-distance footpaths has lost its way.
"He was very easy to dismiss. He wasn’t the front-man like Davy Jones. He wasn’t the great voice that Micky Dolenz has. And he wasn’t the mercurial genius that is Michael Nesmith. But what he was was a fine comic actor (and of all four Monkees he was the one who was most different from the character he played on screen, the only one who was really stretching himself), an excellent multi-instrumentalist, and a fine songwriter." Andrew Hickey pays tribute to Peter Tork.
Thomas the Tank Engine fandom made John Lubbock less cynical about the internet.
