Friday, February 15, 2019
Trevor Eve and Harry H. Corbett in Shoestring
This video is a bit murky, but it contains an extract from Shoestring that brings together two great television performers.
Before he played Harold Steptoe, Harry H. Corbett was a revered method actor - the British Brando. And Trevor Eve did not use to be angry all the time.
Eve also appeared in a film with Albert Steptoe - Wilfrid Brambell - but you will need IMDB to tell you which.
