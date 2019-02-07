Six of the Best 849

Gary Younge is right to be critical of Liam Neeson: "Neeson is angry and upset and decides to invest his rage in the collective punishment of a group of people based on the colour of their skin. It is perhaps now clearer to some why the early 21st century needed a movement called Black Lives Matter."
Simon Sherry and Martin M. Smith discuss what they learnt from their study of perfectionism: "This epidemic of perfectionism in modern western societies is a serious, even deadly, problem. Perfectionism is robustly linked in the research to anxiety, stress, depression, eating disorders and suicide."
Writing for the Conservative site Bright Blue, Tom Chapman defends the 1998 Human Right Act,
Tom Holland on what he learnt from Ladybird Books and L. du Garde Peach.
