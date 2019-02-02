Lembit Opik's robots get stuck in the snow

A reader forwarded me this tweet, adding some remarkable information about the company whose robots these are. (The photo, incidentally, is by Mickila Thomasina Travis.)The delivery robots in Milton Keynes stuck in the snow this morning! 😂😂 #MiltonKeynes pic.twitter.com/533Bcz3sBa— Victoria's Vintage 🖤 (@victoriajane6) February 1, 2019
You see, they are owned by Starship Technologies of Milton Keynes. And who is that company's head of public affairs (UK)?
Step forward the former Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Opik.
Well, he is good at getting publicity, even if he has at times threatened to test the aphorism that there is no such thing as bad publicity to destruction.
