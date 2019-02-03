Sunday, February 03, 2019

Daniel Kawczynski runs away when questioned over his lie

Wikipedia turns us all into experts, so I can reveal that Britain was the greatest beneficiary of the US Marshall Aid programme that helped reconstruct Europe after the second world war.

Which makes this tweet from Daniel Kawczynski, the Conservative MP for Shrewsbury, troubling:
You could at first have put it down to ignorance, but Kawczynski has had his error pointed out to him by numerous people and declined to delete or qualify his tweet.

And when challenged over it by a Talk Radio presenter he first tried to change the subject and then put the phone down. The clip is at the top of this post.

Which means we have to regard Kawczynski's tweet as a deliberate lie and one intended to stir up hostility against other European democracies. Troubling indeed.
