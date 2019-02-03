Daniel Kawczynski runs away when questioned over his lie

Wikipedia turns us all into experts, so I can reveal that Britain was the greatest beneficiary of the US Marshall Aid programme that helped reconstruct Europe after the second world war."Would you like to apologise for misleading your Twitter followers?"@AlexisConran gave @DKShrewsbury the chance to clarify his tweet saying there was 'no Marshall Plan for us.'— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) February 3, 2019
He decided to hang up. pic.twitter.com/A8Sb9fDq1Y
Which makes this tweet from Daniel Kawczynski, the Conservative MP for Shrewsbury, troubling:
You could at first have put it down to ignorance, but Kawczynski has had his error pointed out to him by numerous people and declined to delete or qualify his tweet.Britain helped to liberate half of Europe. She mortgaged herself up to eye balls in process. No Marshall Plan for us only for Germany. We gave up war reparations in 1990. We put £370 billion into EU since we joined. Watch the way ungrateful EU treats us now. We will remember.— Daniel Kawczynski (@DKShrewsbury) February 2, 2019
And when challenged over it by a Talk Radio presenter he first tried to change the subject and then put the phone down. The clip is at the top of this post.
Which means we have to regard Kawczynski's tweet as a deliberate lie and one intended to stir up hostility against other European democracies. Troubling indeed.
