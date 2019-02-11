Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, February 11, 2019
Dominic Shellard: The man from De Montfort says goodbye
Absolute scenes at Leicester's other university.
On Friday the Leicester Mercury that Sir Ian Blatchford, the chair of De Montfort University's board of governors, resigned back in November.
Today it was announced that Dominic Shellard, the university's vice chancellor had left his £350,000-a-year post.
And then it was revealed that The Office for Students is investigating "regulatory matters" at De Montfort.
This one, if local rumour is anything to go by, will run and run.
