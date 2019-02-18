Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, February 18, 2019
Rediscovering the Bedford to Northampton line
This video traces the line that ran from Bedford to Northampton and finds a number of lineside railway buildings surviving on the way.
All three of Northampton's station served as the terminus of trains from Bedford in their time. I recently posted an aerial photo of the long-vanished Northampton St Johns.
